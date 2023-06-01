Sunny skies today for all the graduation celebrations taking place. We will also be slightly warmer with mid 80’s for the Valley and 70’s for the Mountain areas.

We will also see a light breeze this afternoon for all of Kern County. The weekend is looking warm to hot, with 90’s returning to the Valley. We do have some good news with this, another cooldown is on the way by Monday.

Next week will be unsettled as some thunderstorms could develop around Kern County through Wednesday. Have a great Thursday and congrats to all our high school seniors.