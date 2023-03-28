Weak shortwave ridging over the region today will aid in producing dry conditions across central California, with chilly morning.

Some mainly light mountain showers will linger late Wednesday night through Thursday morning on the backside of the system.

Snow levels by early Thursday morning are brought down to around 3500 feet, low enough to impact the major highway passes through the Kern County mountains. Current probability of at least 1/10 of an inch of snow Thursday morning for Fort Tejon is under 10 percent, and near 20 percent at Tehachapi.

The possibility of impactful snow in the Kern County mountains will continue to be monitored.