BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend, thanks to high pressure in control, keeping us sunny and warm for another afternoon, so expect the upper 70s and low 80s in the valley today with moderate air quality.

There is no wood burning permitted unless you have a registered device. The Kern River Valley and Kern Desert are the same, with low 70s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Forecast models then show a Pacific trough moving over central California on Tuesday, bringing a chance of precipitation north of Kern County, but this far south we only have a 10-20 percent chance of rain.

We will see a cooling trend though, with increasing winds and a return to more seasonal afternoon highs in the low 70s Tuesday. In the wake of that trough, there’s a significant cool down Wednesday with a drop to the 60s in the valley!

Another system passing by next week looks to bring more winds and another cool down next Friday, but we’re still waiting for a good soaking rain that just isn’t shaping up in the forecast yet.