Expect a warm week ahead for all parts of Kern County. Valley temperatures will hover in the low 90s, with very little wind or cloud cover throughout the week.

Tehachapi should see temperatures in the low 80s. The county is in for an even week; temperatures will rise by a few degrees and fall again by a few degrees by next weekend. Air quality is in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range; use caution when performing outdoor activities.