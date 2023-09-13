BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern will continue to see warm temperatures with slight chances of convection over the Crest of the Sierra Nevada this afternoon.

We will still feel warm through out the week with temperatures reaching 92 degrees through Friday. Little uncertainty exist during the weekend as a weak disturbance approaches the West Coast. Furthermore, probability of exceedance of reaching 0.01 of an inch of precipitation remains at near zero percent.

By Monday, percentages drop below 30 percent of reaching 90 degrees. With temperatures struggling to reach 90 degrees, confidence is higher that max temperatures next week will remain in the 80s.