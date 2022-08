This weekend, most of Kern County will see fewer clouds, and drier weather, as the monsoonal moisture exits the area. We might have some storms returning Tuesday and Wednesday.

The valley floor will see a high of 97 degrees tomorrow. If the beach is part of your plan this weekend, expect to see some clouds with a high of 75 degrees and 2-4 foot swells for surfers.

Deserts will be humid, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms and a high of 100 in Ridgecrest. Air quality will be moderate on Saturday.