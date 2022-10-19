Retrograding area of high pressure over the Great Basin will reform over the East Pacific through the remainder of the week and open the door for a cold system to drop out of the Gulf of Alaska into the Pacific Northwest this weekend.

We can expect a big cool down in Kern County with 60’s returning to the area. We are still expecting some breezy conditions by Saturday afternoon in the Valley. This would mean some blowing dust

around the area.

Once the system passes through by Monday, we will see temperatures rebound back to normal through Wednesday before we see another system moves in next Wednesday night with a reinforcing shot of cold air and gusty winds.

But again, no rain expected, just dry conditions.