Kern County should see another day of cooler temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, but things will warm up a bit later in the week.

By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be six to eight degrees above normal for this time of year. Dry and unseasonably warm weather will persist Thursday through Saturday, with maximum temperatures around ten degrees above their typical values for the first half of October.

Temperatures will then trend slightly downward for the start of next week.

Air quality is expected to improve slightly tomorrow to moderate.