Hot conditions will stay in Kern County heading into the weekend. Temperatures continue to run several degrees above average across the region under the influence of weak high-pressure system over the West Coast.

The highest temperatures expected Sunday and Monday, so please stay hydrated and don’t underestimate the heat. Some models are suggesting we will see some showers and thunderstorm activity again this afternoon along the Sierra tonight and tomorrow. By Tuesday, a low-pressure system will move inland over the Pacific Northwest pushing temps possibly below average by the end of next week.

Along the coast it will be a different story, temps will remain in the upper 60s low 70s all weekend. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow.