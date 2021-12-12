Valley rain and Mountain snow expected this week for Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You can expect more rain this week in Kern County as a storm makes its way to the Central Valley from northern California.

We should be dry until late Monday night, then measurable rain moves into the area Tuesday. We are looking at between .50”-1.00”. Snow levels will start high, but could lower near pass level Tuesday night. 1-2” can’t be ruled out before storm exits the area Wednesday morning.

