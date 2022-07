A nice steady cooling trend will continue through the holiday weekend, with temperatures falling to several degrees below normal on Sunday and Monday. The last time we celebrated a Fourth of July with temperatures in the upper 80s was in the year 2000!

By the second half of next week, temperatures will recover to around normal for the middle of next week before we see a return of triple digits.

Dry weather will prevail for at least the next seven days. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.