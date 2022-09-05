Brutal record-breaking temperatures are expected tomorrow across Kern County Record. Heatwave #4 is not coming to an end just yet. In fact, this work week will be unseasonably hot with record-breaking temperatures on tap for Tuesday.

An area of high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern for the next few days, with gradual cooling changes beginning to arrive by Friday.

This weekend is currently forecasted to have increasing chances of rain across the San Joaquin Valley due to the moisture that will be advected from what is currently Tropical Storm Kay.

Air quality will be unhealthy for everyone Tuesday.