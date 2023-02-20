A beautiful Monday expected with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for the Valley The Mountain temps will be mild with upper 50’s and lower 60’s. The big change is coming Tuesday night through Saturday. A two-part storm will move in from the Gulf of Alaska bringing very low snow levels to Kern County.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we could see a rain and snow mix on the Valley floor. I’m not expecting measurable snow! If you live or will be traveling into the Kern County Mountain areas get ready for major snow impacts.

Tehachapi could see between 12-18″, Lake Isabella 8-12″, I-5 Grapevine 8-12″, Frazier Park & Pine Mountain Club 12-24″. We should expect major traffic impacts on Hwy. 58 and I-5 Wednesday-Saturday.

In terms of rain in the Valley, we can expect between .10-.25″, with the Arvin area expecting .50-1.00″. One other thing to be ready for are winds Tuesday afternoon in all areas of Kern County, including the Valley.