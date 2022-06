BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The heat is on for Kern County starting this Thursday.

The good news is the spike in temperatures will be brief, resulting in only two days above the triple-digit mark, so technically no Heat Wave just yet.

By Sunday, we are expecting to see a big cool down along with windy conditions across our mountains and desert communities. The air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow.

The triple digits will return around Wednesday of next week.