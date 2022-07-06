Very steady temperatures and lots of sunny skies all across Kern County today. Below average temperatures continue to dominate the forecast once again, but that is going to change beginning Friday.

High pressure is expanding from the east and we are expecting a large heat dome to shift over by us by the weekend. Hazy conditions will prevail another day or so due to the Spectra fire burning near Sacramento. Air quality will remain moderate tomorrow.

Triple digits returning by next week with temps climbing up to 11 degrees above the average.