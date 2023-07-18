BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County area can anticipate persistently high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees throughout the weekend.

On Friday, an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect, extending into the weekend. With the exception of potential thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada region this afternoon and evening, dry conditions will prevail throughout the weekend.

The southwest US is currently under the influence of a dominant high-pressure system, resulting in mostly clear skies over the region.

Temperatures in Kern County will continue to rise, reaching triple digits for the entirety of the week. A band of upper-level moisture may trigger isolated thunderstorms.

It is important to note that air quality in Kern County is expected to be unhealthy tomorrow, with an AQI of 112.