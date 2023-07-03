BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The ridge of high pressure continues to flatten Tuesday and Wednesday, nudging temperatures down gradually across the valley.

By Thursday and Friday, ensemble guidance shows troughing in the Pacific Northwest. For Central California, this continues the cooling trend. Afternoon highs by Friday are forecast to be near average for early July.

The coolest day of the forecast period currently looks to be Saturday. Afternoon highs may be a degree or two below normal across the San Joaquin Valley.