Today, temperatures remained below average for this time of year with a high of only 94 degrees. The record on this day was 109 degrees set back in 1905.

Triple digits are expected to make a return beginning tomorrow for some parts of Kern County and will spread across the Valley throughout the weekend into the middle of next week.

Back to school will happen next Wednesday for most kids in Kern County, and the forecast calls for a temperature will be around 104 degrees.

The triple digit heat will be 4 to 8 degrees above average. Thunderstorms are not expected until Monday afternoon mostly in the eastern part of the county.

Air quality will improve slightly tomorrow to moderate with an AQI of 100.