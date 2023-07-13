As summer reaches its peak in Kern County, it’s crucial to be aware of the potentially life-threatening heat expected this weekend. With daytime highs ranging from 110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit on the valley floor, it is important to take necessary precautions.

Mountain communities can also anticipate triple-digit temperatures for two or three days, while the desert areas may experience temperatures as high as 115 to nearly 120 degrees.To stay safe during this extreme heat, it is advisable to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Additionally, limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, seek shade or air-conditioned spaces when possible, and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Keep an eye out for symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, excessive thirst, nausea, headache, and fatigue.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that long-range weather models predict continued triple-digit temperatures for the remainder of July for Kern County. Stay informed about our local weather updates and take appropriate measures to stay cool and safe during this extended period of hot weather. Air quality will be unhealthy today with an AQI of 133.