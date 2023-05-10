For Thursday, expect another relatively cool day with temperatures in the upper 70s, that is below seasonal averages for Kern County.

Breezy conditions will prevail along the Mojave Desert slopes in eastern Kern County into tomorrow evening.

Hot conditions will arrive for Mother’s Day weekend with warming trend brought to us by a ridge of high pressure, highs will push above seasonal averages by Friday.

Afterward, even more warming is in store as high pressure tightens its grip over our region with temps very close to reaching the triple digit mark by Sunday.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 67.