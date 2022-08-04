Thunderstorms, rainbows, and breathtaking orange skies, were just a few of the weather elements that lit up our skies today. But despite the clouds, it turned out to be one the hottest days of the week with a high of 104 degrees.

Flood watch remains in effect until 11p.m. Friday. We have about 40% of showers Thursday night for our mountains, as rainfall could be heavy at times, mostly in the higher elevations and desert communities.

As far as heat wave #2 goes, it’s finally coming to an end Thursday. Temperatures are expected to remain below the century mark for the next seven days. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.