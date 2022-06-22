The threat of thunderstorms will continue as we head into tonight especially around 10 p.m. when we are expecting a second wave of moisture to move through the area. It doesn’t look to be as strong or as organized as it was this morning, and it should clear out by around 3 a.m.

Nevertheless, use caution and stay indoors if you see lightning. Tonight, look for a 40% chance of showers along the valley floor, Kern River Valley, as well as our desert communities.

Tomorrow, dry and hot conditions return along with triple digits to some Kern County locations. Air quality will be moderate this Thursday.