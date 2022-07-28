A relief from smoky weather is on the way this weekend, as Kern sees hazy skies. Winds will gradually shift Northeast, bringing smoke from the Oak Fire off of the coast throughout the weekend.

Meantime rain is also on the way, as Bakersfield has a 10 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms throughout the next several days.

The mountains and Kern River Valley have a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms over the new few days. These will bring very small amounts of precipitation.

Temperatures begin to cool down by Wednesday, bringing Bakersfield below triple digits highs.