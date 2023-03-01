Precipitation today will begin to dissipate from a north to south direction, with a chance of thunderstorms mid-day. Portions of the Kern County mountains seeing some lingering showers late this evening so the Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10 p.m.

Winds this afternoon are expected to pick up for our normal gusty areas through the Kern County mountain and desert regions with gusts nearing 55 mph possible, which could lead to areas of blowing dust and fallen trees in the desert, so a Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m.

A brief dry spell will envelop Central California come Thursday through Saturday, but with the drier conditions comes much cooler temperatures for the morning hours. With this being said, below freezing temperatures are expected for much of the San Joaquin Valley, so a Freeze warning has been issued for early Thursday morning with a Freeze Watch in effect for Friday morning.

Models are in agreement that precipitation will start to make its way back into the area Sunday into Monday bringing snow for the mountains and valley rain again, but we need to wait and see how much precipitation can make it this far south.