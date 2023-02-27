We had a lot of rain hit the Valley Friday and Saturday, with Bakersfield picking up over 2″. Another storm will arrive today through Wednesday for Kern County. Today expect rain showers in the Valley and Rain and Snow showers in the mountain areas.

The bulk of the moisture with this storm will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see 6-8″ in Tehachapi with 12-24″ in Alta Sierra, adding to the 6ft they received the past 7 days.

The Valley is expected between .25-.75″ of rain with this storm. The skies will clear out by Thursday.