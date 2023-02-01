It was another frosty morning across Kern County today with temperatures falling to the upper 20s in some rural spots.

Dense fog may develop tonight and during your morning commute as we expect temps to remain above freezing.

A weak system may bring a little light precipitation to northern California tomorrow and Friday, but only clouds to Kern County. A stronger system is expected Saturday night in Kern County bringing light rain( up to .10″) to the area and snow above 5000 ft.

The air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 82, burning discouraged.