The weather story of the day continues to be the heat, a slight cool down expected as we head into the weekend.

Today we reached 104 degrees in downtown Bakersfield, one degree cooler than yesterday; with triple digits across the valley floor and parts of the Kern River Valley. Heat advisory remained in place until 11pm tonight.

A fire weather warning will go into effect tomorrow until 10pmfor the Frazier Park area, due the windy conditions and very low humidity values.

Very little change is expected through the end of next week, with steady temps remaining right above the triple digits. Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups.