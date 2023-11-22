BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Get ready to enjoy some pleasant and relaxing weather around Kern County as you prepare for your Thanksgiving festivities.

We’re expecting a cold front to make its way down south over Northern California tonight. There might be some patchy fog in the San Joaquin Valley late tonight into early Thursday morning before the front arrives.

On Thanksgiving Day, the cold front will continue its journey southward across Central California, and there’s a chance of a few rain and snow showers near Yosemite National Park on Thursday and Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to be back to their usual seasonal values.

Air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 61.