BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More sun and warmer weather in Bakersfield and Kern County as temperatures are expected to reach near 70 in Bakersfield and mid-50s in the mountain areas.

A change in weather will be coming by Thursday for Kern County.

Cooler temperatures will arrive in the valley and a chance of rain and snow for the Kern County mountain areas. This will be light rain or snow, not expecting any measurable amounts of precipitation with the incoming system.

Temperatures are expected to rebound near 75 by Saturday for Bakersfield.