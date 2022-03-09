BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Get out and enjoy this amazing day that’s ahead. Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s will hit Bakersfield Wednesday.

Kern County will see a slight change Thursday with some clouds and cooler temperatures. The county shouldn’t expect any rain in Bakersfield, but we could see some rain and or snow showers from the Kern River Valley through areas around Tehachapi. The desert areas could also see some light shower activity.

Skies will clear out by the weekend, with Bakersfield rebounding into the mid-70s.

Have a great day Kern County! — Kevin Charette