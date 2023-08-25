BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a return to above normal temperatures and triple digit heat in the San Joaquin Valley on Thursday, temperatures will lower to near climb in the valley today.

Little change in temperatures is expected over the higher elevations. Temperatures will be slightly above normal between Monday and Thursday with afternoon highs nearing the century mark each day in the San Joaquin Valley.

NBM probabilistic guidance is generally indicating between a 15 percent and 40 percent chance of temperatures reaching the century mark in the San Joaquin Valley each day between Monday and Thursday.