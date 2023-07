BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We will be looking at a cool down this weekend in Kern County. Today, temperatures near 100 degrees and we will be back in the 90s by Sunday.

Desert communities can expect sunny skies and breezy conditions throughout the afternoon. The wind is expected to reach 30 miles per hour Friday with temps reaching 109 in Ridgecrest and 103 in Mojave.

Temperatures in the 90s will return Sunday through next Thursday.