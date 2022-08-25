Some relief is on the way for Kern County this weekend with temperatures returning to the low 90s for a brief period.

Meanwhile, above normal temperatures will continue across the area through Friday. By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will be below normal for this time of year. A warming trend is expected to take

place early next week with temperatures rising above normal by Tuesday.

Other than that, a few showers and thunderstorms over the higher Sierra this afternoon, dry weather will dominate through the middle of next week.