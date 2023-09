BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dry conditions will prevail for the rest of this week along with seasonably warm temperatures.

High pressure will remain situated over the Desert Southwest into Southern California over at least the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, an upper-level trough is over the Pacific Northwest will bring significant cooler temps by the weekend and the possibility of snowfall in the higher elevations above 8,000 ft.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.