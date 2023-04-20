High pressure building overhead will begin our next warming trend with a return to sunshine and stability today with 70s for most of Kern County this afternoon and low 60s in the south mountains.

As we continue warming heading into the weekend expect the upper 70s tomorrow and low 80s on Saturday with the warmest day looking to be Sunday with the mid-80s for the valley. A slight dip in temperatures is expected on Monday with a return to the low 80s, but there’s no rain in the extended forecast and no 90s either!