A ridge of high pressure moving through the area will allow Central California to stay dry and warm up over the weekend, with Easter Sunday seeing higher than seasonal temperatures. That means a warm up to the low 70s today and tomorrow in the south valley, with the mid-70s this Saturday.

Easter Sunday looks to top out at 80 degrees, which would be our first day in the 80s so far this year! In fact, Bakersfield hasn’t been that warm for five and a half months since we hit 88 degrees on October 19th.

Monday looks even warmer, with a forecast high of 82, before that ridge moves out of the area. So early next week, temperatures will drop back down to near seasonal for this time of year, with a return to the mid-70s in the valley next Tuesday and the upper 60s on Wednesday next week.