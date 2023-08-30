BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Friday, a low pressure system looks to make landfall over northern California, bringing unseasonably low temperatures throughout the weekend.

This cooldown will be significant, with temperatures looking to drop almost ten degrees below seasonally average. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the

mid-80s for much of the San Joaquin Valley.

This cooldown will last through the weekend and into Monday. By Tuesday, temperatures will warm back to seasonally average.

