Today was most likely our last day with below average temperatures. The heat is moving our way, and it will be here before you know it.

A warming trend will continue with high temperatures near average by tomorrow and Saturday as a strong ridge of high-pressure expands and moves west from near the four corners.

Triple digit heat very likely to return to portions of the San Joaquin Valley by Sunday afternoon. Widespread triple digit heat is expected Monday and Tuesday as well. Slightly lower temperatures are forecast Wednesday through Thursday, but will remain in the triple digits during a big part of next week.

Air quality will remain moderate, and the smoke produced by the Electra Fire will begin shifting away from our area by tomorrow