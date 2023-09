BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The temperatures will remain consistent over the weekend, and we can expect a mild increase in warmth from tomorrow until Saturday.

Kern County will experience dry weather conditions for the next seven days.

Moving into early next week, a trough of low pressure will result in significantly cooler temperatures, with the 80s on tap for the initial days of the Kern County Fair.

The air quality is unhealthy tomorrow for sensitive groups with an AQI of 105.