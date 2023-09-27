BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clear skies dominated Central California for the last 24 hours while a storm continue to track over the Pacific Northwest. The next 24 hours show no difference as skies remain clear as temperatures remain at or just below normal.

While temperatures do show change in the short term, weather remains unchanged as dry conditions prevail for at least the next two days. Therefore, confidence is high that the Central California Interior will remain quiet through at least Friday morning.