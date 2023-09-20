BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair kicks-off today and fair goers can expect a high of 85 degrees with sunny skies and a light breeze as gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A cold front will move southward across Central California Thursday.

Southwest wind gusts are anticipated in the Kern County desert Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening ahead of this cold front. A Wind Advisory is in effect. High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley Thursday afternoon will be around ten degrees below normal for this time of year.