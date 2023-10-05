BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High temperatures today look to be in the low to mid 90s throughout the San Joaquin Valley, which is around 5-10 degrees higher than what is normally seen at this time of year.

Temperatures will warm through the weekend, with the hottest day being Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to high 90s. Many cities in the San Joaquin Valley have at least a 50% chance of seeing a high temperature of 94 degrees or more.

Beginning Monday, a low pressure trough off the coast will begin tracking inland, beginning to lower temperatures. By Wednesday, temperatures throughout the forecast area look to be roughly five degrees below what is normally seen at this time of year.