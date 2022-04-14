BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County had some amazing weather on Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s in the valley. Today will continue to be sunny with temperatures warming into the lower 70s.

The only change in our forecast is for early Saturday. We have a slight chance of some showers, but only expecting a trace to .01 of an inch in Bakersfield.

The skies will clear by Easter with temperatures expected in the upper 70s.

No major warmup coming, but temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s by Monday and then cooling again slightly by Tuesday.