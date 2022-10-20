Another couple of days of above normal temperatures before we get a nice taste of Fall weather this weekend. Today and Friday we will see temperatures 9-13 degrees above normal with some high clouds from a closed low well off the coast.

The weather maker moving in on Saturday will be moisture starved and is trending slightly farther north with its track. I do expect some breezy conditions by afternoon and evening, so make sure items you have out for Halloween are secured or you might be giving them to your neighbor.