BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will experience temperatures significantly higher than the usual for this time of year on Thursday.

The weather will be quite hot, but we can expect a drop in temperatures over the weekend. For the Valley floor, the mercury will rise to 95 degrees in Bakersfield today, similar conditions will persist on Friday.

As for the mountains and the Kern River Valley, the temperature will reach a high of 93 degrees in Lake Isabella degrees on Thursday. On Friday, temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s. The air quality will be moderate today, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 100.