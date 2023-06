BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies will remain over Kern County most of today. The only area where we might see some thunderstorms develop will be in our Kern County Mountains, mainly near the Kern River Valley.

Temperatures will be in the lower 90’s for the Valley and mid to upper 70’s expected in the Mountain areas. We will see another cool down next week as 80’s will return to the area.