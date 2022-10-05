Another hot day is forecast across the San Joaquin Valley by early October standards due to an amplified ridge pattern extending across the Eastern Pacific and over California. This pattern is likely to remain in place through Saturday, leading to a warming trend.

A trough of low pressure originating from the Gulf of Alaska will slowly approach the Central California Interior starting Sunday through the middle of next week. Sunday through Wednesday will likely feature a cooling trend that may take afternoon highs closer to normal by next Wednesday. Currently, model guidance is forecasting highs in the low to mid 80s by Wednesday. The system`s path is forecast to favor limited shower activity around the state, with no moisture for Kern County.