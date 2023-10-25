BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures will be moderate today with the southern portion of the Valley having high temperatures of at least 80 degrees.

Temperatures will start dropping on Thursday as the probabilities of highs of at least 75 will be 5 percent chance or less. The probabilities even decrease on Saturday as there is a 25 percent chance or less of high temperatures of at least 70 degrees.

Winds will be something to watch out for in the Desert as gusts are forecast to be as high as 45 mph across the Desert slopes. In the Valley, wind will not be an issue.