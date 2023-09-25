BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is under the influence of flow that is between an upper level ridge and trough and it will continue to be there until the weekend. This flow will keep our temperatures steady, with the San Joaquin Valley in the mid 80`s.

These highs are around normal to just below normal for the time of year. This pattern will also keep our CWA dry through the week.

High temperatures for the valley will be in the mid to high 70`s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. This system will also bring in some moisture and some precipitation is expected for the high Sierra Nevada, with the valley and foothills remaining dry.

