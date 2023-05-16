The San Joaquin Valley will continue to see temperatures in the mid to high 90`s for the next week with little change, as the ridge will not move in that time. These highs are about 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The Sierra Nevada may also see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon today and Wednesday, as well as during the weekend, due to increased moisture and instability.

The chances for thunderstorms remain about 15-20% for each afternoon, excluding Thursday and Friday, where the chances are much lower.